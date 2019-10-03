UrduPoint.com
German Business Urges EU To Consider Sanctions Relief For Russia After Ukraine Progress

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Oliver Hermes, the chair of the German Eastern Business Association, said Wednesday that some EU sanctions on Russia should be lifted after this week's breakthrough in the Ukrainian peace process.

Ukraine said Tuesday it had signed a peace plan proposed by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to give a special status to the breakaway eastern provinces. Russia said it expected a date to be set for a Normandy Format summit with Ukraine, France and Germany.

"The German business expects constructive cooperation from all those involved .

.. And the EU must now consider removing first sanctions to give an impetus to further process. All sides would benefit from a phaseout of sanctions that greatly impede the movement of goods and the value-added chain," Hermes said.

He warned that new US sanctions threatened to undermine the "fragile" peace process in Ukraine, and urged that the warring parties make the best of opportunities created by the change of government in Kiev and last month's simultaneous release of prisoners in Ukraine and Russia.

