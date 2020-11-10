German Businesses Believe Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Should Not Be on Agenda Under Biden

Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe should no longer be on the agenda after Joe Biden's rise to power in the United States, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Tuesda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe should no longer be on the agenda after Joe Biden's rise to power in the United States, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Tuesday.

"The US interference in European affairs should be left behind.

The United States and the European Union need each other like equal partners. As for the sanctions policy, we should return to the coordinated procedure, based on the international law. The threat of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 European energy project should not even be discussed," the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said in a statement.