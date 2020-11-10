UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Businesses Believe Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Should Not Be On Agenda Under Biden

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:53 PM

German Businesses Believe Nord Stream 2 Sanctions Should Not Be on Agenda Under Biden

Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe should no longer be on the agenda after Joe Biden's rise to power in the United States, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Tuesda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for carrying Russian gas to Europe should no longer be on the agenda after Joe Biden's rise to power in the United States, the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said on Tuesday.

"The US interference in European affairs should be left behind.

The United States and the European Union need each other like equal partners. As for the sanctions policy, we should return to the coordinated procedure, based on the international law. The threat of sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 European energy project should not even be discussed," the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe German European Union Nord United States Gas

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

22 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

25 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

40 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.