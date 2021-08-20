UrduPoint.com

German Businesses Expect Appointment Of Gas Transit Envoy To Expedite Russia-Ukraine Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:04 PM

The president of the German Eastern Business Association on Friday welcomed the appointment of a German envoy for gas transit talks between Russia and Ukraine as a way of bringing a deal forward

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The president of the German Eastern business Association on Friday welcomed the appointment of a German envoy for gas transit talks between Russia and Ukraine as a way of bringing a deal forward.

The German economy ministry announced on Wednesday the return of Georg Graf Waldersee as special envoy for the Ukrainian gas transit. He helped negotiate the extension of the Russia-Ukraine transit deal through 2024 four years ago.

Oliver Hermes, the CEO of the German association of some 350 businesses, said Waldersee's appointment "has fulfilled the first part of the pact with the US.

We expect the negotiations on a new transit agreement to begin without delay and conclude by the end of the year."

Washington and Berlin agreed in July that the United States would not stand in the way of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas link with Germany if it uses its leverage with Moscow to prolong Russian gas transit through Ukraine past 2024. Germany wants it to be extended by 10 years.

