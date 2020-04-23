UrduPoint.com
German Businesses Expect Public Quarantine To Last For 4 Months - Survey

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:50 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) German businesses expect nationwide quarantine restrictive measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to remain in effect for about four months, Munich-based Institute for Economic Research (IFO) said in its survey on Thursday

"On average, the companies expect the restrictions on public life to last around 3.9 months. A total of 15 percent of companies are experiencing closures and halts in production - 23 percent of the companies in trade, 19 percent in manufacturing, 12 percent in construction, and 10 percent in the service sector," the survey read.

According to IFO, over 50 percent of German businesses have introduced short-time working day, while 18 percent of companies have announced plans to cut jobs. Over 45 percent of surveyed companies plan to postpone investments.

Nearly 84 percent of companies reported a decline in sales due due to the pandemic and only four percent reported growth. For 12 percent of surveyed companies the financial situation remains unchanged, while about half of companies believe that after the removal of restrictive measures, income levels will recover.

"Virtually the only winner in the coronavirus crisis is working from home, with 76 percent of companies increasing use of this option. This affects 87 percent of companies in manufacturing, 76 percent in the service sector, 67 percent in construction, and 60 percent in trade," IFO experts concluded.

To support small- and medium-sized companies, families and self-employed citizens affected by the pandemic, the German government formed an additional budget of about 156 billion Euros ($169.8 billion). Moreover, a stabilization fund of almost 600 billion euros has been set up to support major industrial companies. The government has also taken additional measures, such as establishing a rent-freeze policy and a simplified procedure for additional payments to companies that have shifted their employees to shorter working hours.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,352 to 148,046, and the death toll has risen by 215 to 5,094 in the past 24 hours.

