UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Businesses Opposed To Sanctioning Russia Over Navalny Affair - Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 03:46 PM

German Businesses Opposed to Sanctioning Russia Over Navalny Affair - Association

The German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) has called for not applying sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of Russian opposition blogger Alexey Navalny as the matter still lacks a comprehensive investigation, OAOEV spokesman Andreas Metz said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The German Eastern business Association (OAOEV) has called for not applying sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of Russian opposition blogger Alexey Navalny as the matter still lacks a comprehensive investigation, OAOEV spokesman Andreas Metz said on Thursday.

"The background to the crime must be comprehensively and transparently clarified together with Russia.

We must not allow this incident to lead to a long-term burden on bilateral relations and thus further damage German-Russian economic ties," Metz told journalists.

The spokesman further cited German Chancellor Angela Merkel as saying last week that the Navalny affair should not be linked to the development of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

"We consider it wrong to respond to Navalny's poisoning with new economic sanctions, which will affect completely uninvolved companies and people of Russia," Metz said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Moscow Russia German Metz Nord Lead Angela Merkel Gas Opposition

Recent Stories

Kremlin Says Journalists Should Be Able to Do Thei ..

2 minutes ago

German Business Association Says Navalny Case Must ..

2 minutes ago

UK Aircraft Parts Supplier to Face Major Job Cuts ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus death toll in Asia tops 100,000

4 minutes ago

Date of Meeting of Normandy Four Leaders' Advisers ..

4 minutes ago

Facebook launches new product in Pakistan to limit ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.