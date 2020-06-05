UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Businesses Say US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions 'Direct Threat,' Appeal To EU For Action

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:26 PM

German Businesses Say US Nord Stream 2 Sanctions 'Direct Threat,' Appeal to EU for Action

The German Eastern Business Association (OAOEV) on Friday called a new US bill expanding sanctions on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline a "threat" to the EU's sovereignty and urged the bloc to protect European firms involved in the project

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The German Eastern business Association (OAOEV) on Friday called a new US bill expanding sanctions on the Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline a "threat" to the EU's sovereignty and urged the bloc to protect European firms involved in the project.

On Thursday, US senators introduced a bill that would expand sanctions on Nord Stream 2 to include all companies that provide certification, insurance and port facilities for the pipeline project.

"With great concern, German companies are watching the ongoing attempts of US senators to impose sanctions on the construction of European-Russian Nord stream 2 gas pipeline," OAOEV said in a press release.

According to OAOEV chief Oliver Hermes, the new potential sanctions are a "direct threat to legal security in the EU" and will target "dozens of German and European businesses."

"We assume that the European Commission and the German government will protect European companies from this external influence and defend the EU's sovereignty properly," the release added.

Hermes went on to note that "political arguments" put forward by Washington against Nord Stream 2 "have much in common with fake news and little in common with reality."

"Nord Stream 2 does not threaten European energy security, but provides additional gas volumes, so that gas prices remain stable for European consumers and companies amid growing demand, and so that the EU can achieve its climate protection goals faster," the OAOEV chief added.

After the US included sanctions against the pipeline in its 2020 National Defense Authorization Act last year, Allseas, the Swiss company responsible for laying down the pipes, quit the project with just 100 miles of the pipeline left to lay.

Russia is now finishing the twin pipeline, which will carry up to 1.942 trillion cubic feet of gas per year to Germany via the Baltic Sea, on its own.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Washington German Company Germany Nord Gas 2020 All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 hour ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

1 hour ago

Coronavirus is 'not over until there is no virus a ..

4 minutes ago

Work starts on setting up corona testing lab at DH ..

4 minutes ago

Ashiana case: Court issues arrest warrants of co-a ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Annualized Inflation Down to 3% in May Fr ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.