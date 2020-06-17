UrduPoint.com
German Cabinet Approves Plan To Borrow $245Mln To Fund COVID-19 Recovery - Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The German cabinet has approved a plan to borrow a further 62.5 billion Euros ($70 billion), raising the total amount of government lending to finance the country's economic recovery amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic to $245 billion, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said Wednesday.

"The republic this year will borrow a total of 218.5 billion euros. Earlier, we asked for 156 billion. Now there will be more, as we are increasing lending by 62.5 billion euros. This is a significant sum," Scholz said at a press conference.

The increased borrowing will see Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio rise to 77 percent in 2020, Scholz commented. During the financial crisis from 2008 to 2009, this figure increased to 81 percent, before falling to 60 percent by 2019.

Scholz expressed confidence that the German government will be able to significantly reduce its debt once the current epidemiological and economic crisis has passed.

The proposals must be approved by the Bundestag before entering force. On June 4, the German ruling coalition approved a stimulus package worth $146 billion, which will see families receive $337 in child benefits and the implementation of value-added tax cuts.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the German government has provided tens of billions of Dollars in grants to small businesses and self-employed workers and has also awarded the national flag carrier Lufthansa a bailout worth $10.1 billion.

