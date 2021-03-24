German Cabinet OKs 2022 Draft Budget With More Coronavirus Debt

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The German government approved a budget plan for 2022 on Wednesday that allows new borrowing to the tune of 81.5 billion Euros ($96.4 billion).

"It is expensive. But doing nothing would cost us much more. In the face of the pandemic, a higher debt ceiling is necessary and right," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz tweeted.

The government also expects Federal spending to drop to 419.

8 billion euros in 2022 from 547.7 billion euros recorded this year.

The cabinet has suspended borrowing limits for a third straight year. Germany stopped applying the debt brake policy, which caps borrowing at less than 1 percent of gross domestic product, when the outbreak began.

The 2020 budget allowed borrowing of up to 217.8 billion euros. This year, the government will ramp up borrowing by 60.4 billion euros to 240.2 billion to cover the costs of stimulus packages and low tax returns.