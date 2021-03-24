UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet OKs 2022 Draft Budget With More Coronavirus Debt

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

German Cabinet OKs 2022 Draft Budget With More Coronavirus Debt

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The German government approved a budget plan for 2022 on Wednesday that allows new borrowing to the tune of 81.5 billion Euros ($96.4 billion).

"It is expensive. But doing nothing would cost us much more. In the face of the pandemic, a higher debt ceiling is necessary and right," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz tweeted.

The government also expects Federal spending to drop to 419.

8 billion euros in 2022 from 547.7 billion euros recorded this year.

The cabinet has suspended borrowing limits for a third straight year. Germany stopped applying the debt brake policy, which caps borrowing at less than 1 percent of gross domestic product, when the outbreak began.

The 2020 budget allowed borrowing of up to 217.8 billion euros. This year, the government will ramp up borrowing by 60.4 billion euros to 240.2 billion to cover the costs of stimulus packages and low tax returns.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget German Germany 2020 From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

22 minutes ago

Luis Enrique tells Spanish players to keep World C ..

2 minutes ago

President confers military awards on officers, per ..

2 minutes ago

Provinces instructed to decide for closure of inst ..

2 minutes ago

Yates climbs to victory and takes lead in Cataloni ..

53 minutes ago

England risk Ashes clash after announcing West Ind ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.