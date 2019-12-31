UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit Agreement

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 04:06 PM

German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit Agreement

The German government welcomes the Russian-Ukrainian agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, 2020, signed recently in Vienna, the German cabinet said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The German government welcomes the Russian-Ukrainian agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, 2020, signed recently in Vienna, the German cabinet said on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine signed late on Monday a set of documents ensuring gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, including a five-year transit contract, under which Russia's Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters annually during the next four years.

"The government of the Federal Republic of Germany welcomes the fact that Gazprom, Naftogaz and Ukraine's gas transmission system operator agreed late on December 30, following many-day-long talks in Vienna, on new deals ensuring Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, 2020. The agreements in principle on gas transit starting from 2020, reached in Berlin on December 19, 2019, and in Minsk on December 20, 2019, were the basis for these new agreements," the German cabinet said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia German Germany Vienna Minsk Berlin January December Gas 2019 2020 From Government Cabinet Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Zelenskyy Hold Phone Talks, Note Importance ..

1 minute ago

Govt taking interest for development of health sec ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourns hearing till J ..

1 minute ago

#Partners4Prosperity, Highlights The U.S.-pakistan ..

19 minutes ago

Sana alleges severe torture in jail

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.