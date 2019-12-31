German Cabinet Welcomes Russia-Ukraine Gas Transit Agreement

The German government welcomes the Russian-Ukrainian agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, 2020, signed recently in Vienna, the German cabinet said on Tuesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The German government welcomes the Russian-Ukrainian agreement on Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, 2020, signed recently in Vienna, the German cabinet said on Tuesday.

Russia and Ukraine signed late on Monday a set of documents ensuring gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, including a five-year transit contract, under which Russia's Gazprom will deliver at least 65 billion cubic meters (over 2 trillion cubic feet) of gas in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters annually during the next four years.

"The government of the Federal Republic of Germany welcomes the fact that Gazprom, Naftogaz and Ukraine's gas transmission system operator agreed late on December 30, following many-day-long talks in Vienna, on new deals ensuring Russian gas transit through Ukraine starting from January 1, 2020. The agreements in principle on gas transit starting from 2020, reached in Berlin on December 19, 2019, and in Minsk on December 20, 2019, were the basis for these new agreements," the German cabinet said in a statement.