German car output, sales post historic slump in 2020: data

Germany's key car market plunged in 2020 to its lowest levels since reunification, data showed Friday, with output and sales down dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic

Frankfurt am Main (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany's key car market plunged in 2020 to its lowest levels since reunification, data showed Friday, with output and sales down dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 2.9 million cars were registered in Europe's largest economy last year, down 19 percent, with output of 3.5 million vehicles the lowest volume in 45 years, according to the VDA auto federation.