UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Car Output, Sales Post Historic Slump In 2020: Data

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:47 PM

German car output, sales post historic slump in 2020: data

Germany's key car market plunged in 2020 to its lowest levels since reunification, data showed Friday, with output and sales down dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic

Frankfurt am Main (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Germany's key car market plunged in 2020 to its lowest levels since reunification, data showed Friday, with output and sales down dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 2.9 million cars were registered in Europe's largest economy last year, down 19 percent, with output of 3.5 million vehicles the lowest volume in 45 years, according to the VDA auto federation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Vehicles Car 2020 Market Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates riders, staff take COVID-19 vacc ..

3 minutes ago

‘Ulemas’ help has been sought for burial of Ma ..

7 minutes ago

German Health Minister Mulls Running for Chancello ..

1 minute ago

EU Secured Enough Vaccine Doses for 80% of Europea ..

1 minute ago

Govt. in final stage of drafting new LPG policy

1 minute ago

HKSAR gov't s says free trade, investment agreemen ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.