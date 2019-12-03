UrduPoint.com
German Car Sales Accelerate In November

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 08:10 PM

German car sales accelerate in November

German car sales surged in November, official data showed Tuesday, as the crucial sector continues to recover from last year's bottlenecks caused by tighter pollution regulations

A total of 299,200 new cars hit the road last month, up 10 percent year-on-year, the VDA industry federation said in a statement.

A total of 299,200 new cars hit the road last month, up 10 percent year-on-year, the VDA industry federation said in a statement.

Year-on-year comparisons are inflated however as many carmakers struggled to comply with the European Union's new WLTP emissions tests from September 2018, leading to production upsets that squeezed sales for months.

"After last year's WLTP-related bottlenecks, the current full availability of models is continuing to have a positive impact on the market," the VDA said.

From January to November 2019, new registrations climbed to nearly 3.3 million cars, up four percent over the same period a year earlier, it added.

