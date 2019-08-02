German car sales higher in July

The car market in Europe's largest economy Germany grew strongly in July, official data showed Friday, but figures for the year to date show sales barely beating 2018 levels

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The car market in Europe 's largest economy Germany grew strongly in July , official data showed Friday, but figures for the year to date show sales barely beating 2018 levels.

At almost 333,000, car sales in July were up 4.7 percent year-on-year, road transport authority KBA said in a statement.

But from January to July, the increase was far more modest, adding 1.

2 percent to reach just under 2.2 million vehicles.

Alongside quarterly earnings data released in recent weeks, carmakers like Volkswagen and BMW have highlighted forecasts for the global market to shrink this year, while trumpeting their own success at defying the trend.

The latest KBA figures show that in home market Germany, high-end manufacturer BMW was able to boost sales 10.5 percent in the first seven months, to almost 164,000.