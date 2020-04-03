UrduPoint.com
German Car Sales Plummet As Virus Restrictions Bite

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:02 PM

New registrations of cars on German roads plunged in March to its lowest in almost three decades, official data showed Friday, as restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus inflicted a heavy blow

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :New registrations of cars on German roads plunged in March to its lowest in almost three decades, official data showed Friday, as restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus inflicted a heavy blow.

Sales tumbled 38 percent year-on-year to just over 215,100 according to data from the KBA vehicle licensing authority.

"Necessary health policy measures, like the massive limits on public life, closure of car dealerships and limited ability to work in the licensing offices" had braked the car trade, the VDA carmakers' federation said.

Domestic demand fell 30 percent, while foreign orders were down 37 percent.

In a quarterly comparison, sales in January-March were down 20 percent year-on-year.

Major German manufacturers like Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler and BMW have closed factories and placed tens of thousands of workers on government-funded shorter hours schemes to weather the impact of the coronavirus restrictions.

