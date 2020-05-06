UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Car Sales Plunge 61 Percent In April: Official Data

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:47 PM

German car sales plunge 61 percent in April: official data

Some 61 percent fewer new cars were registered on German roads in April 2020 than a year ago, official data showed Wednesday, as Europe's automobile powerhouse matched its neighbours' plunging sales for the industry

Frankfurt am Main, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Some 61 percent fewer new cars were registered on German roads in April 2020 than a year ago, official data showed Wednesday, as Europe's automobile powerhouse matched its neighbours' plunging sales for the industry.

At 120,840, the sales figure from the KBA road transport authority was the lowest monthly reading since German reunification in 1990, although Germany's sales crunch was not as bad as the April collapses of 97 percent in Britain and Italy and 89 percent in France.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe France German Road Germany Reading Italy April 2020 From Industry

Recent Stories

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

6 minutes ago

Pak-Afghan trade feeding millions of mouths: : Mia ..

16 minutes ago

PML-Q leaders approach LHC against NAB powers

21 minutes ago

NW China province to move some sports events onlin ..

17 minutes ago

Alice Wells excited to see Pakistan, Uzbekistan's ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.