German car sales plunge 61 percent in April: official data

Frankfurt am Main, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Some 61 percent fewer new cars were registered on German roads in April 2020 than a year ago, official data showed Wednesday, as Europe's automobile powerhouse matched its neighbours' plunging sales for the industry.

At 120,840, the sales figure from the KBA road transport authority was the lowest monthly reading since German reunification in 1990, although Germany's sales crunch was not as bad as the April collapses of 97 percent in Britain and Italy and 89 percent in France.