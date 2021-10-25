UrduPoint.com

German Center-Left Coalition Sets Requirements For Nord Stream 2 Launch - Green Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:17 PM

German Center-Left Coalition Sets Requirements for Nord Stream 2 Launch - Green Lawmaker

The would-be coalition of German center-left parties has laid down unbundling requirements for the launch of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a Green lawmaker said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The would-be coalition of German center-left parties has laid down unbundling requirements for the launch of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a Green lawmaker said on Monday.

Gazprom announced in September that it was ready to pump natural gas to Germany and was waiting for clearance from the German energy regulator. Under EU rules on unbundling, the pipeline's owner should be different from the gas supplier.

"The requirements are set out in EU laws.

We have them detailed in exploratory papers � in general and with respect to Nord Stream 2. It is an unbundling issue," Juergen Trittin told a news conference.

The Green veteran politician, who served as minister for the environment from 1998 to 2005, said that the leftist party was bent on limiting German dependence on fossil fuels. Trittin said he did not see Russia's role in the EU fuel crisis, which he attributed to a shrinking gas supply and a shift toward renewables.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia German Germany Nord September Gas From

Recent Stories

Ombudsman takes notice of 51 unidentified bodies

Ombudsman takes notice of 51 unidentified bodies

2 minutes ago
 PTA-GSMA organize workshop on mobile identity oppo ..

PTA-GSMA organize workshop on mobile identity opportunity in Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 All Sindh Ranking Badminton tournament to begin fr ..

All Sindh Ranking Badminton tournament to begin from 5 November

2 minutes ago
 LG&CD minister orders for improving sanitation sit ..

LG&CD minister orders for improving sanitation situation in city

2 minutes ago
 Lebanese Prime Minister Pays Brief Visit to Baghda ..

Lebanese Prime Minister Pays Brief Visit to Baghdad - Iraqi Government

2 minutes ago
 Seven govt departments to work under one umbrella ..

Seven govt departments to work under one umbrella to protect heritage of south P ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.