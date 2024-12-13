German Central Bank Cuts Growth Forecasts As Headwinds Intensify
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:44 PM
Germany's central bank on Friday sharply downgraded its growth forecasts for next year and 2026, predicting a prolonged period of weakness for Europe's biggest economy as it battles multiple headwinds
Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Germany's central bank on Friday sharply downgraded its growth forecasts for next year and 2026, predicting a prolonged period of weakness for Europe's biggest economy as it battles multiple headwinds.
From a manufacturing slowdown and weak export demand to heightened political uncertainty at home and the risk of renewed trade tensions under US President-elect Donald Trump, the German economy is facing a perfect storm.
The Bundesbank forecast output will grow a meagre 0.2 percent in 2025, down from a forecast in June of a 1.1 percent expansion. For 2026 it forecast growth of 0.8 percent, down from a 1.4 expansion expected previously.
The estimates are substantially worse than the last projections from the government released in October, and will ring alarm bells among policymakers who had hoped for a strong rebound starting next year.
"The German economy is not only struggling with persistent economic headwinds, but also with structural problems," said Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel, as he unveiled the bank's latest six-monthly forecast.
As widely expected, the central bank also cut its forecast for 2024 to a contraction of 0.2 percent -- which largely lines up with other recent estimates, including from the government.
The latest bleak forecast is a headache for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who already faces an uphill battle to persuade voters to re-elect him at polls expected in February, seven months earlier than scheduled.
The country's economic malaise is a central campaign issue after Scholz's coalition government collapsed in November amid a bitter row over the budget and the best approach to reboot the world's third-biggest economy.
Recent Stories
Gobi Partners unveils $50 million tech fund, inks deal with Bank of Punjab
Unveiling ceremony of Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games' Trophy held
Six arrested; drugs, weapons seized
Punjab's chief minister secures fresh economic partnerships on Shanghai visit
Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasizes role of PHC in advancin ..
Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture At ..
30-member delegation from Nowshera college witnesses Senate proceedings
KMC to extend all possible cooperation for Karachi Marathon scheduled on Jan 05, ..
1st National Youth Employment Policy to be approved soon; Mashhood
Additional IGP visits under-construction model police stations
Girls' Cricket Cup promotes empowerment, equality in Islamabad
Economic stability crucial for improving living standards: Abdul Jabbar Khan
More Stories From Business
-
WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services50 minutes ago
-
Gold price drops by Rs5,000 per tola1 hour ago
-
Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished47 minutes ago
-
China's yuan loans grow by 17.1 trillion yuan in first 11 months47 minutes ago
-
PSX stays bullish, gains 121 points2 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs5,000 per tola2 hours ago
-
Markets diverge as China economic pledges disappoint23 minutes ago
-
SBP injects over Rs9.89 trillion in the market23 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan proposes to sign Pak-Tajikistan bilateral PTA23 minutes ago
-
SBP to announce the monetary policy on Monday23 minutes ago
-
SBP to announce monetary policy on Dec 1623 minutes ago
-
German central bank cuts growth forecasts as headwinds intensify4 minutes ago