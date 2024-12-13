Open Menu

German Central Bank Cuts Growth Forecasts As Headwinds Intensify

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:44 PM

Germany's central bank on Friday sharply downgraded its growth forecasts for next year and 2026, predicting a prolonged period of weakness for Europe's biggest economy as it battles multiple headwinds

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Germany's central bank on Friday sharply downgraded its growth forecasts for next year and 2026, predicting a prolonged period of weakness for Europe's biggest economy as it battles multiple headwinds.

The Bundesbank forecast output will grow a meagre 0.2 percent in 2025, down from a forecast in June of a 1.1 percent expansion. For 2026 it forecast growth of 0.8 percent, down from a 1.

4 expansion expected previously.

The estimates are substantially worse than the last projections from the government released in October, and will ring alarm bells among policymakers who had hoped for a strong rebound starting next year.

"The German economy is not only struggling with persistent economic headwinds, but also with structural problems," said Bundesbank chief Joachim Nagel, as he unveiled the bank's latest six-monthly forecast.

