German central bank slashes 2020 growth outlook

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ):Germany's central bank on Friday slashed its 2020 growth forecast for Europe's largest economy in half, but said an export-powered rebound was on the cards in the following years.

The Bundesbank predicted 0.6 percent expansion next year, half the pace it had reckoned with in its last outlook in June.

That represents little change from the expected 0.5 percent reading for 2019, one third of last year's rate.

But in 2021-22 growth should pick back up to around 1.4 percent.