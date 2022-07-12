UrduPoint.com

German Chambers Of Commerce Call For Lower Office Temperatures To Reduce Gas Consumption

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2022 | 08:50 PM

German Chambers of Commerce Call for Lower Office Temperatures to Reduce Gas Consumption

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) The Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) is advocating lower heating temperatures in offices amid ongoing gas crisis, President Peter Adrian said on Tuesday.

"Every degree counts. In my warehouse, I have to provide either 17 or 19 degrees, depending on how much people work there from time to time. You can probably get by with less... You could also reduce the heating in the offices a little bit. Then you might have to dress warmer," Adrian told German news agency DPA.

In the event that the next degree of the emergency gas plan comes into effect, Adrian suggested that employee health regulations be relied upon in revising the heating requirements.

"It also includes ordinances to heat workshops, offices, and even warehouses to certain temperatures. The workplace ordinance prescribes standards, even if the people who work there are willing to do with less," he stressed.

Following Adrian's statement, the German trade union confederation DGB has criticized the DIHK proposal.

"Instructing employees to freeze or wear thick sweaters is irresponsible," association chairman Anja Piel told DPA.

According to Piel, conditions in offices, workshops or large factory buildings are very different - and companies must first implement heat and energy efficiency measures in the buildings themselves.

The technical regulation requires employers to ensure a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius in facilities where heavy physical work is performed. For less strenuous work the regulation prescribes 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

On June 23, German Energy Minister Robert Habeck announced the activation of the second phase of the gas emergency plan, which stipulates, among others, that companies have to initiate measures to limit gas consumption.

