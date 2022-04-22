German Chancellor Says Embargo on Russian Gas Would Have 'Major Consequences' for Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) European countries cannot afford banning Russian gas imports, neither would the embargo end Russia's special operation in Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

When asked by German newspaper Spiegel why Germany still has not imposed a complete ban on Russian gas despite repeated pleas from Ukraine, Scholz said that he doubted this measure would stop the military operation.

"Second, you are presuming that it is all about making money for us. But the point is that we want to avoid a dramatic economic crisis, the loss of millions of jobs and of factories that would never open again. This would have major consequences for our country, for all of Europe, and it would also severely affect the financing of Ukraine's reconstruction," Scholz said.

For these reasons Germany cannot let the embargo happen, the chancellor said.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which included airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.