UrduPoint.com

German Chancellor Says Sees No Risk Of Financial Crisis In Europe Following SVB Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2023 | 07:52 PM

German Chancellor Says Sees No Risk of Financial Crisis in Europe Following SVB Collapse

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that he did not see a risk of a new financial crisis in Germany and Europe following the collapse of US Silicon Valley Bank and the uncertain situation around the Switzerland-based global investment bank Credit Suisse

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that he did not see a risk of a new financial crisis in Germany and Europe following the collapse of US Silicon Valley Bank and the uncertain situation around the Switzerland-based global investment bank Credit Suisse.

"I do not see danger. The monetary system is no longer as fragile as it was before the financial crisis (of 2008)," Scholz told the Handelsblatt newspaper.

The German leader added that he did not expect recent developments in the global banking sector to make any serious impact on German depositors.

"Deposits of German savers are safe. Not only due to the enhanced resilience of the banking system and more strict regulation, but also due to our economic power," Scholz stated.

Last week, Californian regulators shut down Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which became the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis.

SVB's collapse is believed to be linked to the increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve System, which caused the impairment of assets on the balance sheets of many financial institutions, and to poor risk management. On Sunday, authorities closed New York-based Signature Bank because of systemic risks; this was the third-largest bank failure in US history.

On Wednesday, Credit Suisse's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking concerns about a liquidity crunch. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority said later that day that Credit Suisse meets liquidity requirements and that the Swiss National Bank will provide liquidity if necessary. On Thursday, Credit Suisse announced the sale of more than $3 billion in assets, with the Swiss Federal Council convening an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Poor Europe German Bank Germany Sale Price Sunday Market Share National Bank Of Pakistan Billion

Recent Stories

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen ..

Europe and Japan leading pack in terms of hydrogen patent numbers, IEA-EPO repor ..

28 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthqua ..

Sheikha Fatima checks on health of Syrian earthquake victims

28 minutes ago
 10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing impor ..

10th Arab Aviation Summit reinforces growing importance of efficiency in shaping ..

29 minutes ago
 RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic coo ..

RAK Chamber, Austrian Embassy discuss economic cooperation

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous rac ..

Abu Dhabi to host world’s largest autonomous racing league

43 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significa ..

Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council reviews significant growth in bilateral trade a ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.