German Chancellor to Attend World Economic Forum in Davos on May 26 - Cabinet

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will participate in the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain village of Davos on May 26 right after the completion of his working trip to Africa, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will participate in the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain village of Davos on May 26 right after the completion of his working trip to Africa, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"On Thursday, May 26, the German chancellor will travel to Davos and deliver a speech at the plenary session," Hebestreit told a briefing.

Prior to that, Scholz is scheduled to visit several African countries from May 22-25. In particular, he plans to pay a visit to Senegal, Niger and South Africa, with an economic delegation accompanying him.

The World Economic Forum will take place in Davos from May 22-26. The event will mark forum's first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 outbreak. This year's forum will be devoted to the theme 'History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies.' The meeting will focus on the major global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, conflict in Ukraine, global economic crisis and climate change. Around 2,500 prominent figures from politics, business, civil society, academia and media are expected to participate in the event.