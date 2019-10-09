UrduPoint.com
German Chemical Industry Sketches Costly Carbon-neutral Path

Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The industry federation of Germany's powerful chemical sector said Wednesday companies could achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, but at a massive cost in financial and energy terms.

A study showed reaching net zero output of greenhouse gas carbon dioxide (CO2) by mid-century would cost 45 billion Euros ($49.4 billion) in additional investment, said the VCI group, which brings together giants like BASF and Lanxess with hundreds of smaller firms.

"The necessary CO2-free processes to produce basic chemicals are known in principle, but have to be developed further for large-scale application," it added, suggesting many could be ready "in the mid-2030s".

But for the plans to make business sense, low electricity prices and a massive increase in renewable generation would be needed.

Switching to the new carbon-neutral processes and technologies would multiply the key industry's electricity demand elevenfold, to 628 terawatt-hours per year, the VCI estimated -- or as much as Germany generates annually today.

By comparison, a no-new-action scenario could bring a 27-percent reduction in CO2 output using only the seven billion euros already committed to greening chemical plants.

Or a middle path with 15 billion of investments could slash emissions by 61 percent.

