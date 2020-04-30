UrduPoint.com
German Chemicals Giant BASF Abandons 2020 Targets As Virus Impact Saps Q1

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :German chemicals giant BASF on Thursday reported a slump in profits in the first quarter, abandoning its financial targets for the full year over disruption from the coronavirus.

"The coronavirus has turned the world upside down," chief executive Martin Brudermueller said in a statement.

"The first quarter of 2020 was not a normal quarter. The same will be true for the second quarter and likely for the entire year." Revenues at the chemicals giant rose by seven percent to 16.8 billion Euros ($18.2 billion) in the January-March period.

But that was not enough to stop net profit sliding 37 percent to 885 million euros.

Standing upstream from a host of different client industries, BASF has seen an uneven impact from the virus pandemic.

Its chemicals that are used in pharmaceuticals, cleaning products, food and agriculture saw additional demand, while many customers in the car industry have been at a virtual standstill.

"This decline in demand from our most important customer industry is currently hitting us hardest," CEO Brudermueller said.

Amid the disruption, BASF warned that its previous projections for slightly increased sales of 60-63 billion euros over the whole year and operating profit before special items of 4.2-4.8 billion "will not be able to be met".

While uncertainty made precise forecasts impossible, "BASF expects to be severely impacted by the economic consequences of the global weakness in demand and drop in production, in particular as a result of the ongoing production stoppages in the automotive industry," the company said.

For the second quarter, management for now foresees "a considerable decline in sales volumes", with "a slow recovery" in the second half of the year.

In a gesture towards the seriousness of the threat, executives agreed to give up 20 percent of their salaries in April-June, while members of the supervisory board will give up the same share from April 1 until the end of the year.

More Stories From Business

