German, Chinese Firms Sign 11 Cooperation Deals During Merkel's Visit To China - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:39 AM

German and Chinese companies have signed 11 cooperation agreements during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to China, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) German and Chinese companies have signed 11 cooperation agreements during German Chancellor Angela Merkel's visit to China, media reported on Friday.

On Thursday, Merkel arrived in China for a three-day official visit.

The German and Chinese companies signed agreements in the areas of aircraft construction, shipping, energy, finance, insurance and other types of cooperation, the RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland media group reported.

The European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, signed an agreement with the Chinese components manufacturer, AVIC Aircraft Corporation, on assembling Airbus 320 planes in the Chinese city of Tianjin, while the German insurance company, Allianz, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Bank of China.

The StreetScooter company, a subsidiary of the Deutsche Post, reached an agreement with China's Chery Holding on developing and manufacturing electric cars. The serial production is planned to be launched in 2021, with the company set to produce up to 100,000 vehicles per year.

Germany's Siemens company signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Power Investment Corporation Limited on cooperation in manufacturing gas turbines.

