German Citizens' Real Earnings Suffer Largest Drop Since 2008 - Statistical Office

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Real earnings by German citizens have decreased by 4% in 2022 due to high inflation, which is the largest drop since the beginning of data collection in 2008, Germany's Federal Statistical Office Destatis said on Thursday.

"Consumer prices rose by 6.9% in 2022 ... Real earnings have thus decreased by an average 4.0% compared with 2021, following their previous downward trend in the last two crisis years," the agency's statement read.

According to the survey, this is the third consecutive year of decrease in real earnings for German citizens (-1.

1% in 2020 and -0.1% in 2021).

As of March, the inflation rate in Germany stood at 7.4% year-on-year, according to Destatis.

Since 2021, energy and food prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend, in large part due to COVID-19 restrictive measures. After the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, the West increased sanctions pressure on Moscow. Disruption of supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices in Europe.

