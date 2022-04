German Companies Paying for Russian Gas in Euros - Economy Ministry

(@iemziishan)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) German companies are paying for Russian gas in Euros, Economy Ministry spokesman Robert Zeverin said on Wednesday,

"German companies pay for Russian gas supplies in euros, thus Germany fulfills its contractual obligations," Zeverin told a briefing.