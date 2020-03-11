German Consul General visits Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI)

(@FahadShabbir)

German Consul General Eugen Wollfarth has pledged to support Pakistani businessmen's endeavours for enhancing exports to the Germany

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :German Consul General Eugen Wollfarth has pledged to support Pakistani businessmen's endeavours for enhancing exports to the Germany.

He was speaking with delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), during his visit here, said SCCI release here on Wednesday.

On the occasion, President Rizwan Malik, Vice President Chudhuri Zahid Iqbal, Ex President, SCCI, Shakeel Ahmed Mukhtiar, Amir Ali Khan Ghuri also spoke on the occasion.

The German Consul General discussed potential opportunities for German investment in Pakistan. They also discussed various areas where SCCI and the German Embassy/Consulates could work together for promoting Trade and Investment between Pakistan and German.