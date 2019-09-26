UrduPoint.com
German Consumer Confidence To Pick Up In October: Survey

Thu 26th September 2019

German consumer confidence to pick up in October: survey

Confidence among German consumers is set to pick up in October, a forward-looking monthly survey published Thursday found, boosted by controversial European Central Bank moves to juice the eurozone economy

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Confidence among German consumers is set to pick up in October, a forward-looking monthly survey published Thursday found, boosted by controversial European Central Bank moves to juice the eurozone economy.

The GfK institute's confidence barometer added 0.2 points month-on-month to reach 9.9,partly reversing three months of falls earlier in the year.

Monetary policymakers agreed a big-bang package of moves in early September, lowering interest rates and reactivating mass bond purchases in a bid to fight falling growth and inflation expectations.

"The ECB's decision... on one hand increased propensity to make purchases, on the other lowered inclination to save to its lowest level since April 2016," GfK noted in a statement.

Both measures may have been affected by fears banks could pass on negative interest rates on their deposits to ordinary clients, the pollsters added.

"The conditions remain in place for internal demand to continue as an essential support to economic developments in Germany, despite the weakening global situation," GfK said.

Nevertheless, Germany's export-oriented economy is likely to have shrunk again in July-September after a 0.1-percent contraction in April-June, the Bundesbank (central bank) has said, making for two successive quarters of falling output or a technical recession.

