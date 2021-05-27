UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Consumer Mood Brightens On Re-openings

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

German consumer mood brightens on re-openings

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :German shoppers are heading into June feeling more optimistic about the economy as the country recovers from a third wave of the coronavirus, a key survey said Thursday.

Pollster GfK's forward-looking barometer rose to minus 7.0 points from minus 8.6 points a month earlier.

Germany is gradually reopening large parts of its economy after lengthy shutdowns and an accelerated vaccination pace helped push down infection numbers to their lowest levels in weeks.

"Openings and an end to the strict lockdown are in sight. This is fuelling optimism about the economy and creates a sense of a fresh start," GfK consumer expert Rolf Buerkl said in a statement.

The survey of some 2,000 respondents found that consumers were significantly more upbeat about the prospects for Europe's top economy than last month.

The index for economic expectations jumped by 34 points to 41.

1, its highest level in three years.

Income expectations are also on the rise, GfK said, on hopes that reopenings in hard-hit sectors such as hospitality and gastronomy will boost the number of people back in full-time employment.

Consumers however reported that they were less likely than last month to splash out on large purchases, which GfK blamed on the still-subdued services industry.

GfK predicts that Germans will start spending more in the second half of the year, when domestic consumption is expected to resume its role as a key driver of economic growth alongside exports.

When they do decide to open their wallets, Germans should have plenty of money to spend with GfK pollsters estimating that household savings rates have risen from 10-11 percent before the pandemic to around 16 percent now.

Germans will have "considerable funds available" to satisfy pent-up demand, GfK noted.

mfp/tgb

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Europe German Driver Money June From Industry Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

17 minutes ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

45 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

1 hour ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.