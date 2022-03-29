UrduPoint.com

German Consumer Sentiment To Sink To Minus 15.5 In April - Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:00 PM

German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in April - Study

Trust of German consumers towards the country's economy is expected to fall to a 14-month low, dropping from -8.5 points in March to -15.5 points in April amid Western sanctions imposed on Russia due to its special military operation in Ukraine, the Growth from Knowledge (GfK) market research company said on Tuesday

Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal expected the index to fall to -14 points in April.

"While the propensity to buy recorded moderate losses compared with the previous month, the economic and income expectations slumped, in part registering new record lows following the 2009 financial crisis. As a result, GfK is forecasting -15.5 points for the consumer sentiment in April, seven points lower than in March of this year (revised -8.5 points)," the GfK said in a statement, citing its consumer climate study.

In addition, the income expectations fell from 3.9. in February to -22.1 reaching a minimum level since January 2009.

The economic expectations in the country fell from 24.1 points to -8.9 points. At the same time, Germans' propensity to buy dropped to -2.1 points from 1.4 a month earlier.

"In February hopes were still high that consumer sentiment would recover significantly with the foreseeable easing of pandemic-related restrictions. However, the start of the war in Ukraine caused these hopes to vanish into thin air. Rising uncertainty and sanctions against Russia have caused energy prices in particular to skyrocket, putting a noticeable strain on general consumer sentiment," GfK consumer sentiment expert Rolf Burkl said.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, prompting many foreign companies to suspend operations in the country. The Western sanctions has had a massive impact on food and energy prices and supplies worldwide.

>