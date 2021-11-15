UrduPoint.com

German Court To Hear Oral Arguments Tuesday In Challenge To Russian Gas Link

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 08:11 PM

The Greifswald higher administrative court in northern Germany will hear oral arguments on Tuesday in a legal challenge filed by a climate action group against Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

"The court will hear oral arguments in the case starting 10 a.m. tomorrow," Dorothea ter Veen said, the court's spokeswoman, told Sputnik.

Ter Veen said she did not know if the court would make a final ruling in the lawsuit brought by Environmental Action Germany in July in an attempt to overturn an operating permit issued to the pipeline by a mining authority in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

The activists argue that the environmental assessment of the pipeline, which will carry 55 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe under the Baltic Sea, did not take into account new findings on the bigger than expected impact of methane on climate.

