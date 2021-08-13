UrduPoint.com

German DAX Index Breaches 16,000 Mark For First Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:26 PM

German DAX index breaches 16,000 mark for first time

Germany's bluechip DAX 30 index breached the 16,000 mark for the first time on Friday, on the back of lower-than-expected US inflation figures

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's bluechip DAX 30 index breached the 16,000 mark for the first time on Friday, on the back of lower-than-expected US inflation figures.

At 0857 GMT, the Frankfurt index was up 0.41 percent at 16,003.4 points, having started the day at 15,948 points.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Frankfurt

Recent Stories

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vital for economic pr ..

Peaceful, stable Afghanistan vital for economic prosperity in South Asia: SAARC ..

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam's COVID-19 epicenter starts applying Sinop ..

Vietnam's COVID-19 epicenter starts applying Sinopharm vaccine among local citiz ..

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi

T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 All vaccination centers to remain open on August 1 ..

All vaccination centers to remain open on August 14: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 5.4-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands re ..

5.4-magnitude quake hits South Sandwich Islands region -- USGS

2 minutes ago
 Youth need 'seat at the table' to lead struggle fo ..

Youth need 'seat at the table' to lead struggle for better future: UN chief

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.