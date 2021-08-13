German DAX index breaches 16,000 mark for first time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Germany's bluechip DAX 30 index breached the 16,000 mark for the first time on Friday, on the back of lower-than-expected US inflation figures

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's bluechip DAX 30 index breached the 16,000 mark for the first time on Friday, on the back of lower-than-expected US inflation figures.

At 0857 GMT, the Frankfurt index was up 0.41 percent at 16,003.4 points, having started the day at 15,948 points.