German DAX Index Breaches 16,000 Mark For First Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 02:26 PM
Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's bluechip DAX 30 index breached the 16,000 mark for the first time on Friday, on the back of lower-than-expected US inflation figures.
At 0857 GMT, the Frankfurt index was up 0.41 percent at 16,003.4 points, having started the day at 15,948 points.