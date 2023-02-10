German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for an increase of 10 billion euros ($10.7 billion) per year in the annual budget of Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, German newspaper Spiegel reported Friday, citing sources

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for an increase of 10 billion Euros ($10.7 billion) per year in the annual budget of Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, German newspaper Spiegel reported Friday, citing sources.

On January 27, Pistorius, a member of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democratic Party, told German newspaper Suddeutsche Zeitung that a special defense fund worth 100 billion euros would not be enough for Germany to modernize its troops and cover maintenance costs for military equipment.

If the decision to increase the budget is made, it will be extended to future years, according to the report.

Without a sufficient budget, the Scholz government's initiative to increase modernization of the Bundeswehr will be impossible, the newspaper reported, citing ministerial representatives,.

At the same time, planning Germany's budget for the coming years is fraught with difficulties, the report said. According to a preliminary review by the finance ministry's experts, agencies are asking for more than 40 billion euros in 2024 than provided for in the financial plan.

In June, the German parliament and the Federal council approved by a majority of votes Scholz's initiative to create the special fund of 100 billion euros to improve the country's defense capabilities, making the German armed forces the largest regular army in Europe.