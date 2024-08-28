German Delegation Visits PSGMEA
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A German delegation on Wednesday visited the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers
and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and discussed trade issues.
The delegation was included Bettina Muller, Project Director, SEQUA, Christian von Mitzlaff, Supply Chain Due Diligence consultant, Sarim Mehmood, Sector Expert/Consultant and Dr Michael Arretz, Managing Director VFI e.V German Importers.
Chairman PSGMEA Muhammad Arshad Latif Butt, Vice Chairman Zarrar Ahmed Dodhi, Secretary General
Mohsin Masood and other members welcomed the guests.
Arshad Latif Butt said: "We look forward to learn how we can collaborate to enhance sustainable
practices within our supply chains, ensuring that Pakistani products continue to meet the highest
standards".
He said that Sialkot is famous all over the world for making footballs and footballs made in
Sialkot are also used in Germany, adding that: " We believe that an exchange of trade delegations
will pave the way for new business opportunities and cooperation".
Dr Michael Arretz expressed his views and appreciated the vision of the business community
of Sialkot and reiterated the determination to expand bilateral trade relations and benefit
from each others experiences. He said:" We are determined to move forward together with the
entrepreneurs of Pakistan and especially Sialkot.
At the end, PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt awarded commemorative shields to the guests.
