German delegation visits PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A German delegation on Wednesday visited the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers

and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and discussed trade issues.

The delegation was included Bettina Muller, Project Director, SEQUA, Christian von Mitzlaff, Supply Chain Due Diligence consultant, Sarim Mehmood, Sector Expert/Consultant and Dr Michael Arretz, Managing Director VFI e.V German Importers.

Chairman PSGMEA Muhammad Arshad Latif Butt, Vice Chairman Zarrar Ahmed Dodhi, Secretary General

Mohsin Masood and other members welcomed the guests.

Arshad Latif Butt said: "We look forward to learn how we can collaborate to enhance sustainable

practices within our supply chains, ensuring that Pakistani products continue to meet the highest

standards".

He said that Sialkot is famous all over the world for making footballs and footballs made in

Sialkot are also used in Germany, adding that: " We believe that an exchange of trade delegations

will pave the way for new business opportunities and cooperation".

Dr Michael Arretz expressed his views and appreciated the vision of the business community

of Sialkot and reiterated the determination to expand bilateral trade relations and benefit

from each others experiences. He said:" We are determined to move forward together with the

entrepreneurs of Pakistan and especially Sialkot.

At the end, PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt awarded commemorative shields to the guests.