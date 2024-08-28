Open Menu

German Delegation Visits PSGMEA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 02:40 PM

German delegation visits PSGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A German delegation on Wednesday visited the Pakistan sports Goods Manufacturers

and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) and discussed trade issues.

The delegation was included Bettina Muller, Project Director, SEQUA, Christian von Mitzlaff, Supply Chain Due Diligence consultant, Sarim Mehmood, Sector Expert/Consultant and Dr Michael Arretz, Managing Director VFI e.V German Importers.

Chairman PSGMEA Muhammad Arshad Latif Butt, Vice Chairman Zarrar Ahmed Dodhi, Secretary General

Mohsin Masood and other members welcomed the guests.

Arshad Latif Butt said: "We look forward to learn how we can collaborate to enhance sustainable

practices within our supply chains, ensuring that Pakistani products continue to meet the highest

standards".

He said that Sialkot is famous all over the world for making footballs and footballs made in

Sialkot are also used in Germany, adding that: " We believe that an exchange of trade delegations

will pave the way for new business opportunities and cooperation".

Dr Michael Arretz expressed his views and appreciated the vision of the business community

of Sialkot and reiterated the determination to expand bilateral trade relations and benefit

from each others experiences. He said:" We are determined to move forward together with the

entrepreneurs of Pakistan and especially Sialkot.

At the end, PSGMEA Chairman Arshad Latif Butt awarded commemorative shields to the guests.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Exchange Business German Germany Sialkot Christian All

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

7 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

7 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

7 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

7 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

7 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

7 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

7 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

7 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

8 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

8 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

8 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From Business