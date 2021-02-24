German economy bounced back in Q4

The Germany economy grew much faster than first thought in the last three months of 2020, bouncing back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic downturn, official figures showed Wednesday

Germany, Europe's most powerful economy, expanded 0.

3 percent in the three months to December compared with the preceding quarter, the Destatis official statistics agency said.

Destatis had said previously that the economy grew 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter when the government introduced fresh restrictions in an effort to curb a rise in new cases.

For full-year 2020, the Germany economy shrank 4.9 percent, compared with the initial estimate of 5.0 percent, Destatis said.