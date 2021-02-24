UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Economy Bounced Back In Q4

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:38 PM

German economy bounced back in Q4

The Germany economy grew much faster than first thought in the last three months of 2020, bouncing back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic downturn, official figures showed Wednesday

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Germany economy grew much faster than first thought in the last three months of 2020, bouncing back strongly from the coronavirus pandemic downturn, official figures showed Wednesday.

Germany, Europe's most powerful economy, expanded 0.

3 percent in the three months to December compared with the preceding quarter, the Destatis official statistics agency said.

Destatis had said previously that the economy grew 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter when the government introduced fresh restrictions in an effort to curb a rise in new cases.

For full-year 2020, the Germany economy shrank 4.9 percent, compared with the initial estimate of 5.0 percent, Destatis said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Germany December 2020 From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

4 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

4 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

58 seconds ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

1 minute ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.