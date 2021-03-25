UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Economy Consumer Confidence Index In April Rising Over COVID Lockdown Ease - Study

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 01:40 PM

German Economy Consumer Confidence Index in April Rising Over COVID Lockdown Ease - Study

The consumer confidence index for the German economy is forecast to reach -6.2 points in April, up from the revised -12.7 points in March, thanks to the easing of COVID-19 lockdown in the country and falling infection rates, according to a forecast by the Growth for Knowledge (GfK) market research institute published on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The consumer confidence index for the German economy is forecast to reach -6.2 points in April, up from the revised -12.7 points in March, thanks to the easing of COVID-19 lockdown in the country and falling infection rates, according to a forecast by the Growth for Knowledge (GfK) market research institute published on Thursday.

"The easing of the hard lockdown, which began in early March, as well as falling infection rates at the time of the survey (March 4-15) boosted consumer confidence. Both economic and income expectations have increased, along with the propensity to buy, in some cases noticeably. As a result, GfK is forecasting a decrease of 6.2 points in consumer confidence for April 2021, up 6.5 points from March this year (revised from -12.7 points)," the research institute said in a press release.

The study also revealed that income expectations significantly contributed to the sharp rise in consumer confidence, with the indicator climbing by 15.8 points to 22.3 points.

"[In addition to that,] the economic outlook is also improving. After an increase of 9.7 points, the indicator currently stands at 17.7 points. A higher value was most last measured six months ago, in September 202[0]. At that time, the indicator stood at 24.1 points," GfK added.

The latest extension of the lockdown, which has been in effect since early November 2020, is set to expire on March 28. Earlier this month, the restrictions were eased in regions with COVID-19 incidence below 50 new cases per week per 100,000 people. In particular, cultural venues and beauty salons were allowed to reopen in these areas.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Buy March April September November 2020 Market From

Recent Stories

All 35 team members of Pak cricket squad test nega ..

2 minutes ago

A poetry book titled "AAU TA SUNDARTA GOLHYON" to ..

2 minutes ago

Egypt battles to refloat ship blocking Suez Canal ..

2 minutes ago

More areas of Peshawar come under smart lockdown

2 minutes ago

FC Karachi grabs maiden victory by defeating Young ..

20 minutes ago

Russia-Syria Coordination Center Says Syria Facing ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.