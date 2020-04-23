UrduPoint.com
German Economy Consumer Confidence Index In May At Historic Low Over COVID-19 - Study

German Economy Consumer Confidence Index in May at Historic Low Over COVID-19 - Study

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The consumer confidence index for the German economy has hit a historic low as a result of the coronavirus-related lockdown, which has put a significant part of economic activity in the country on hold, according to a forecast by the Growth for Knowledge (GfK) market research institute.

"The coronavirus pandemic and the measures introduced to contain the virus hit consumer sentiment in Germany hard in April. Income expectations and propensity to buy are in freefall, while economic expectations suffered, albeit moderate losses. As a result, GfK has forecast a historic low of -23.4 points for May 2020, 25.7 points lower than in April of this year (revised to 2.3 points). These are the results of the GfK consumer climate Germany study for April 2020," GfK said in its study.

According to GfK consumer expert Rolf Burkl, this unprecedented cliff dive is "hardly surprising".

"Retailers, manufacturers and service providers must prepare for a tough recession in the immediate future. Since it now seems evident that the easing of the COVID-19 containment measures will be very slow in order to take a cautious approach, the consumer climate can expect to face tough times in the coming months too," he said.

According to GfK, the economic expectations indicator declined by 2.2. points in April, slipping to -21.4 points from March.

The income expectations indicator lost 47.1 points in April compared to the previous month, falling to -19.3 points. Meanwhile, the propensity to buy indicator lost 36 points in April, slipping to -4.6 points, which is almost 58 points lower than at the same time last year.

To support small- and medium-sized companies, families and self-employed citizens affected by the pandemic, the German government formed an additional budget of about 156 billion Euros ($169.8 billion). Moreover, a stabilization fund of almost 600 billion euros has been set up to support major industrial companies. The government has also taken additional measures, such as establishing a rent-freeze policy and a simplified procedure for additional payments to companies that have shifted their employees to shorter working hours.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 2,352 to 148,046, and the death toll has risen by 215 to 5,094 in the past 24 hours.

