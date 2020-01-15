UrduPoint.com
German Economy Continues 10-Year Growth Streak By Expanding 0.6% - Statistics

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

German Economy Continues 10-Year Growth Streak by Expanding 0.6% - Statistics

The German economy continued to grow for the 10th year in 2019, expanding 0.6 percent, despite losing some of its momentum, the Federal Statistical Office estimated

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The German economy continued to grow for the 10th year in 2019, expanding 0.6 percent, despite losing some of its momentum, the Federal Statistical Office estimated.

"The price-adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) was 0.6% higher in 2019 than in the previous year.

The German economy thus has grown for the tenth year in a row," the press release read.

This is the longest period of growth since East and West Germany reunited in 1990, although this was overshadowed by an unusually weak expansion, down from 1.5 percent in 2018.

Export-dependent Germany saw a slower pace of foreign trade growth last year. Exports rose 1.7 percent last year, down from 3.1 percent the year before, while imports slumped 3.7 points to 1.8 percent.

