UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Economy Contracts 9.7 Percent In 2nd Quarter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 43 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 02:14 PM

German economy contracts 9.7 percent in 2nd quarter

The German economy contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter of this year amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday

BERLIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The German economy contracted by a record 9.7 percent in the second quarter of this year amid the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Statistical Office said on Tuesday.

The contraction, the sharpest decline since the country began producing quarterly growth figures in 1970, followed a smaller drop in activity of 2 percent in the first quarter.

There has been a "massive slump" in househould spending, investment in equipment and machinery and in exports and imports, the office said.

Yet the reading marked an upward revision from an earlier estimate of 10.1 percent for the April-June period.

Experts expect a rebound in GDP in the third quarter of the year, saying that the economy would remain below pre-crisis level for a long time to come.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports German Reading From

Recent Stories

NLCC completes anti-locust operation in 1,120,798 ..

38 seconds ago

Technical Teams Finish Repairing Syrian Pipeline D ..

39 seconds ago

Maritime Affairs hotline aims to directly reach to ..

41 seconds ago

Majority of Australians back int'l flights ban, CO ..

44 seconds ago

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says 2,000 People Too ..

7 minutes ago

International Space Station Crew No Longer Isolate ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.