German economy grew by 2.7% in 2021 amid supply crunch

Frankfurt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The German economy grew by 2.7 percent in 2021, official figures showed on Friday, as the economy battled against widespread supply chain disruptions and a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic.

"The economic development was highly dependent on Covid-19 infection rates and the associated preventive measures also in 2021," the head of the Federal statistics agency Georg Thiel said in a statement.