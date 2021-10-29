UrduPoint.com

German Economy Grows 1.8% In Third Quarter

Germany's economy grew just 1.8 percent in the third quarter of 2021, less than analysts had expected amid continued supply chain disruptions and material shortages, first official estimates showed on Friday

"The recovery of the German economy continued over the summer" driven mainly by consumer spending, Federal statistics agency Destatis said, also revising upwards its growth figure for the second quarter to 1.9 percent.

