German economy grows 1.8% in third quarter

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany's economy grew just 1.8 percent in the third quarter of 2021, less than analysts had expected amid continued supply chain disruptions and material shortages, first official estimates showed on Friday.

"The recovery of the German economy continued over the summer" driven mainly by consumer spending, Federal statistics agency Destatis said, also revising upwards its growth figure for the second quarter to 1.9 percent.