German Economy in Worst Ever Situation Since WWII - Minister

The German economic situation is graver than it has ever been since the end of World War II, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warned on Friday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The German economic situation is graver than it has ever been since the end of World War II, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier warned on Friday.

"The German economy is in a worse situation than anything we have been through in the post-war period, including during the banking and market crisis," he said after a meeting with the country's biggest industrial groups.

Altmaier added however that the core of the economy was healthy, making possible a quick rebound and a 5 percent growth rate as early as next year.

The Federal government ditched its long-held commitment to a balanced budget last month to secure some 756 billion Euros ($822 billion) in borrowed funding to save struggling businesses of all sizes, freelancers and families.