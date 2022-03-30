German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Level Fearing Halt in Russian Gas Supplies

Germany has triggered its emergency early warning level in anticipation that Russia may cut off gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine, as German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday

"Today, I have activated the early warning level to get ready for this situation (of a halt in supplies)... This is the first level of the three possible. It is about monitoring the situation," the minister said, as broadcast on his ministry's website.

According to Habeck, a crisis task force will be created within the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to the operation, a number of Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is determined to stop its dependency on Russian gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March.