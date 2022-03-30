UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Level Fearing Halt In Russian Gas Supplies

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 02:07 PM

German Economy Minister Activates Early Warning Level Fearing Halt in Russian Gas Supplies

Germany has triggered its emergency early warning level in anticipation that Russia may cut off gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine, as German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Germany has triggered its emergency early warning level in anticipation that Russia may cut off gas supplies due to Western sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine, as German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"Today, I have activated the early warning level to get ready for this situation (of a halt in supplies)... This is the first level of the three possible. It is about monitoring the situation," the minister said, as broadcast on his ministry's website.

According to Habeck, a crisis task force will be created within the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to the operation, a number of Western countries have imposed sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the European Union is determined to stop its dependency on Russian gas, accusing Moscow of using energy as a political instrument.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and the national energy giant Gazprom to switch gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles by the end of March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German European Union Germany Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk February March May Gas Government

Recent Stories

PM announces to share threatening letter with alli ..

PM announces to share threatening letter with allies parties, top journalists

19 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakis ..

Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakistan from defeat

21 minutes ago
 Samoa logs 129 new COVID-19 cases, restrictions ea ..

Samoa logs 129 new COVID-19 cases, restrictions eased in Tonga

53 seconds ago
 Kachhi Canal Phase-1 to irrigate 1,02,000 acres la ..

Kachhi Canal Phase-1 to irrigate 1,02,000 acres land in Dera Bugti

54 seconds ago
 Beijing, Zhangjiakou see better air quality during ..

Beijing, Zhangjiakou see better air quality during winter games

56 seconds ago
 Police arrests 17 gamblers

Police arrests 17 gamblers

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.