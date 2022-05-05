UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Anticipates Gasoline Shortage Due To Embargo On Russian Oil

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 01:30 PM

German Economy Minister Anticipates Gasoline Shortage Due to Embargo on Russian Oil

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Germany may face a shortage of gasoline due to the embargo on Russian oil, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that the government is working on possible solutions.

"Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that there will indeed be a deficit. We can solve this, but it is possible that there will be too little oil and therefore too little gasoline for some time. This cannot be ruled out. Of course, we are working to ensure that this does not happen," the minister said on the air of the RTL broadcaster.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, targeting Sberbank and three big Russian state-owned broadcasters, as well as high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine.

The package also includes a gradual oil embargo. Some European countries that heavily depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, may get an exemption from the embargo.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shortage Ukraine Russia Oil Germany Slovakia Hungary May From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 5th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.