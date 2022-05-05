German Economy Minister Anticipates Gasoline Shortage Due to Embargo on Russian Oil

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Germany may face a shortage of gasoline due to the embargo on Russian oil, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that the government is working on possible solutions.

"Unfortunately, it cannot be ruled out that there will indeed be a deficit. We can solve this, but it is possible that there will be too little oil and therefore too little gasoline for some time. This cannot be ruled out. Of course, we are working to ensure that this does not happen," the minister said on the air of the RTL broadcaster.

On Wednesday, European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen announced the sixth package of anti-Russia sanctions, targeting Sberbank and three big Russian state-owned broadcasters, as well as high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine.

The package also includes a gradual oil embargo. Some European countries that heavily depend on the Russian oil, such as Hungary and Slovakia, may get an exemption from the embargo.