UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Banks On Immigrants To Address Labor Shortages

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 05:10 PM

German Economy Minister Banks on Immigrants to Address Labor Shortages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that his country would need an influx of immigrants to fill the gaps appearing in the labor market as Germany transitions to a green economy.

"We will have to close these gaps by pooling our forces, using various opportunities for professional training, for better balancing work and family in Germany ” but also, naturally, by encouraging immigration," he told a news conference.

Germany has 390,000 vacant jobs and expects the number to exceed 1 million, Habeck said. Labor shortages have put a strain on the healthcare sector due to the pandemic but also crafts, tourism and services. He said Germany faced "real productivity problems" if these gaps were not closed.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

German Germany Market Family Million Jobs

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

26 minutes ago
 Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on Omicron

Heathrow airport recovery hopes stall on Omicron

3 minutes ago
 Livestock dept launches free guidance for cattle b ..

Livestock dept launches free guidance for cattle breeders

3 minutes ago
 Bilal resigns from PTI's parliamentary leader post ..

Bilal resigns from PTI's parliamentary leader post after new slot

3 minutes ago
 Kohat police foil smuggling bid

Kohat police foil smuggling bid

3 minutes ago
 FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resour ..

FS Mahmood stresses upon utilization of all resources to facilitate Pak diaspora ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.