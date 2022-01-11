German Economy Minister Banks on Immigrants to Address Labor Shortages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Tuesday that his country would need an influx of immigrants to fill the gaps appearing in the labor market as Germany transitions to a green economy.

"We will have to close these gaps by pooling our forces, using various opportunities for professional training, for better balancing work and family in Germany ” but also, naturally, by encouraging immigration," he told a news conference.

Germany has 390,000 vacant jobs and expects the number to exceed 1 million, Habeck said. Labor shortages have put a strain on the healthcare sector due to the pandemic but also crafts, tourism and services. He said Germany faced "real productivity problems" if these gaps were not closed.