German Economy Minister On Gas Payments In Rubles To Russia: We Will Not Allow Blackmail

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Germany will not allow Russia to "blackmail" it, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Germany will not allow Russia to "blackmail" it, Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.

"You know that the G7 energy ministers, and thus the major industrial countries, responded promptly, decisively and unitedly, that contracts must be respected. Everything I have heard (from other politicians) confirms this. In this sense, this is a response to how all the sanctions, how the unity of the West manifested itself and at the same time consensually. This is something special, if you look at recent years.

The ties that we have built are strong, the attempt to pit us against each other again, perhaps to split, failed again," the minister said at a press conference in Berlin.

"We are well prepared for all the decisions that Putin makes." Habeck said, noting that gas supplies to Germany are stable, inventories in storage facilities are growing.

"It's important for us that we don't signal that we will let Putin blackmail us," Habeck added.

The minister said that he had not yet seen the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin on payment for gas supplies.

