German Economy Minister Opposes Nuclear Energy Phaseout, NPPs Closure

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The closure of two nuclear power plants (NPP) in Germany in 2022 should be canceled in the event of a possible power emergency, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday.

"In short, one solution will not solve our problem, it is a package of different measures, in this package the use of both South German nuclear power plants can play a role, possibly change the situation, so it would be wrong to give up this option," the minister said at a press conference.

Habeck also said that two NPPs could start producing electricity should it be necessary, adding that this solution is "acceptable and necessary," and it will be proposed by the ministry of economy to the German coalition government.

Germany first announced its atomic phaseout plans in 2011 following the Fukushima disaster.

Berlin decided to unplug all NPPs by the end of 2022 and to phase out coal by 2038.

Germany currently has three functioning NPPs that are scheduled to be disconnected from the grid on December 31. The debate about the possibility of extending their use has intensified this year as energy prices skyrocketed across Europe and fears of shortage emerged after the decrease in supply from Russia. The authorities are exploring the possibility of using these NPPs beyond their decommissioning deadline.

Following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February, Berlin declared intention to reduce its reliance on Russian energy in the near future. Germany hopes to stop coal and oil imports from Russia by the end of the year and end its dependence on Russian gas by the middle of 2024.

