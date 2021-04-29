UrduPoint.com
German Economy Minister Says Demand For Russia's Gas Likely To Grow In Coming Years

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The demand for supplies of natural gas from Russia, which is an efficient and environmentally friendly fuel, is likely to grow in the coming years, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier said on Thursday at the opening of the 13th Russian-German Raw Materials Forum in an online format.

"We have been receiving reliable natural gas supplies from the Soviet Union and Russia that have never been affected by political problems for 40 years, and we will need this gas for several more years, as a transitional technology. The demand in the coming years is likely to grow because Germany is abandoning nuclear power, coal power, and we need more gas," Altmaier said.

He noted that certain European gas manufacturers, including those from the Netherlands and the United Kingdom, also intended to reduce the production of "blue fuel" in the coming years.

The minister also stressed that renewable energy resources remained Berlin's priority, and noted that Moscow had "excellent" potential regarding the bilateral cooperation in these industries.

On April 20, Russia and Germany signed a declaration of intent to cooperate in sustainable energy. According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, the document stipulates the creation of a joint working group on sustainable energy chaired by the energy ministers of the two countries.

