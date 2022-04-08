UrduPoint.com

German Economy Minister Says Gas Storage Facilities 26% Full

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2022 | 03:30 PM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday that gas storage facilities are 26% full, they fill up at 0.3-0.5% per day and it will take over 150 days to fully fill them.

In the near future, a law obliging gas storage operators to maintain a certain (average 80%) level of aerial dust concentration will be approved, according to Habeck.

"We are slowly filling up the vaults, which are currently 26% full. We can calculate that if we fill them by 0.5% during the summer, then we will need 150-200 days. However, they will be filled with Russian gas," Habeck told lawmakers.

He noted that the country must prepare for the next winter, "as no one knows how long the war will last."

